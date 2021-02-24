Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $252.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post $252.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.30 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $240.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $976.20 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.40 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 60,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 59,212 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,054,000 after acquiring an additional 395,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBI traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $79.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $78.51. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

