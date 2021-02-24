The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT Raised to $80.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.19.

BNS traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.87. The company had a trading volume of 105,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,349. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $59.18. The company has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $25,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

