The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

BNS traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $61.20. 2,420,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,910. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 38,348 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,010,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,018 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,733,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

