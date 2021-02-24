The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1874 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

The York Water has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The York Water has a payout ratio of 58.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The York Water to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

NASDAQ YORW opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $563.11 million, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34. The York Water has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $51.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

