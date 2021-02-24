The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1874 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.
The York Water has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The York Water has a payout ratio of 58.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The York Water to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.
NASDAQ YORW opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $563.11 million, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34. The York Water has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $51.27.
About The York Water
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.
