Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 5.2% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 27,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 280,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,854,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $500.69 and its 200 day moving average is $464.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

