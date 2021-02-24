Thomas Mitchell Parnell Sells 143 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VMI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.55. The company had a trading volume of 110,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,948. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $236.85.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after buying an additional 236,993 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,845,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after purchasing an additional 92,791 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,872,000. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 448.7% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 71,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

