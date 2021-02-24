Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 633.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $89.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.88.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

