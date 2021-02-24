Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

NYSE PM opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average is $79.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

