Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 12,500 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $70,761,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in General Motors by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 246,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 101,036 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GM opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $965,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,847.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 643,604 shares of company stock valued at $28,348,245 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

