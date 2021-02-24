Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 327 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,874,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $633,249,000 after purchasing an additional 266,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Baxter International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $329,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Baxter International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,046,000 after acquiring an additional 401,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,056,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,962,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAX opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.11.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. UBS Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.31.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

