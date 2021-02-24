Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,290,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,544,000 after buying an additional 127,864 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 801,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,624,000 after buying an additional 471,407 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 17,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 376,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,848,000 after buying an additional 31,890 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $88.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.25. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

