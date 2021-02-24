ThreeFold Price Down 34.3% This Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $1.49 million and $6,365.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.90 or 0.00464303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00070180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00078655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 102.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055539 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.26 or 0.00487635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00072414 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

ThreeFold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.