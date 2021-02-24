Thugs Finance Market Cap Tops $13.17 Million (THUGS)

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar. Thugs Finance has a market cap of $13.17 million and approximately $24,130.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thugs Finance token can now be purchased for $16.42 or 0.00033277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thugs Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.49 or 0.00507659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00067828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00058801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00481757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00073668 BTC.

Thugs Finance Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

Buying and Selling Thugs Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thugs Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thugs Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thugs Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thugs Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.