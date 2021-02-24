Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) Shares Gap Down to $3.75

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$3.75, but opened at C$3.28. Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) shares last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 24,948 shares traded.

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) from C$3.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$129.98 million and a P/E ratio of 32.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

