TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BLD stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.75. 14,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $224.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.61.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

