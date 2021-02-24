Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

TPDKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Danske raised Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of TPDKY opened at $4.66 on Friday. Topdanmark A/S has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

