Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 440,305 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after buying an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

