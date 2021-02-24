Traders Buy Large Volume of Western Alliance Bancorporation Call Options (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,020 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,317% compared to the typical volume of 72 call options.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $93.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

