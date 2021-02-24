Traders Purchase High Volume of Gerdau Call Options (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 11,390 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,181% compared to the average daily volume of 889 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 469,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,982,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after buying an additional 32,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gerdau currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

GGB stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 847,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,081. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.47.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

