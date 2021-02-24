TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Hits New 12-Month High at $625.26

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $625.26 and last traded at $615.97, with a volume of 6964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $604.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.06.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $585.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.44, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.14, for a total value of $11,942,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,700 shares of company stock worth $46,553,646. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. National Pension Service increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 74,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,378,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 610.9% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.