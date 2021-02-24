Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. Transocean’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. 41,800,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,327,168. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.75. Transocean has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

