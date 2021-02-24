Travala.com Trading Up 18.4% Over Last Week (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 25.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $125.40 million and $16.76 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00005564 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.82 or 0.00519867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00071226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 95.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00084830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00059760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.95 or 0.00503942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00075108 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,621,029 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

