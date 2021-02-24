Trex (NYSE:TREX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $9.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.16. 2,244,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,253. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.78.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.