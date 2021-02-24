TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TripAdvisor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman forecasts that the travel company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRIP. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $46.48.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.