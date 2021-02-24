Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.09). Triumph Group posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGI. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other Triumph Group news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 2,931.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 54,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,012. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. Triumph Group has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $866.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

