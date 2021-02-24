Truist Raises ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target to $27.00

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRA. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:PRA traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. 6,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,288. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

