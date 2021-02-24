Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Down 7.1%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) dropped 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $92.32 and last traded at $97.98. Approximately 718,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 427,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.42.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Get Trupanion alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.93 and a 200 day moving average of $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,443.64 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $25,439.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,121.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 16,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,664,426.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,328.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,913 shares of company stock worth $7,654,940 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Trupanion by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.