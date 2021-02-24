TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TUIFY. HSBC lowered shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Commerzbank lowered shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. TUI currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of TUI stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $2.80. 324,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,590. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. TUI has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.01.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 128.51% and a negative net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $558.29 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TUI will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

