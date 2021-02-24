Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Lessened by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total value of $1,030,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,258 shares of company stock valued at $92,858,634 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.83.

NYSE TWLO opened at $410.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.57 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

