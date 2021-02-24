U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock Price Up 8.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)’s stock price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $55.96 and last traded at $55.64. Approximately 420,019 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 294,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.

The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

USCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 304.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $927.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

