Ultra Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.16 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $68.46 million and $14.16 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,999.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $525.42 or 0.01072301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.00389003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00029677 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000757 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008106 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,577,328 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

