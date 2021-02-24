UMA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $103.36 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. UMA has a market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $103.36 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can now be bought for approximately $21.88 or 0.00044549 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UMA has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.73 or 0.00463776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00070422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00080859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00054802 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.83 or 0.00488411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00075737 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 101,646,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,070,717 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

