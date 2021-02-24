United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:UZB)

United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE:UZB opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $26.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63.

About United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163

There is no company description available for United States Cellular Corp.

