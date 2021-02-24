Unitrade (TRADE) One Day Volume Tops $3.47 Million

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Unitrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unitrade has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $349.53 or 0.00727737 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00031368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00037280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,203.81 or 0.04588361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,321,029 tokens.

Unitrade Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars.

