Utz Brands’ (UTZ) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,414,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,631,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

