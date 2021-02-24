Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Sets New 1-Year High at $310.74

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $310.74 and last traded at $310.65, with a volume of 5351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.26.

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.93.

The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 266.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.18 and its 200 day moving average is $253.29.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 126,589 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258,832 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter.

About Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

