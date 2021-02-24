Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.97

Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.97 and last traded at $80.97, with a volume of 1078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average of $67.21.

Get Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,239,000 after purchasing an additional 687,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $12,971,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $6,804,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 898.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 54,028 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.