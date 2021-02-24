Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,098 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,883,000 after acquiring an additional 446,861 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,046,000 after acquiring an additional 141,037 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,594,000 after buying an additional 405,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,806,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,578,000 after buying an additional 248,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.