Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VEU stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.60. 97,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,526. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.32. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

