Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 808,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $68,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 72,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.88. 227,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,341. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average of $83.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

