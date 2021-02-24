Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Down 9.6% Following Weak Earnings

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)’s share price dropped 9.6% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $166.85 and last traded at $167.53. Approximately 3,605,952 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 831,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.36.

The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,983,000 after acquiring an additional 103,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,754,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after acquiring an additional 233,803 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,364,000 after acquiring an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,456,000 after acquiring an additional 249,817 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.26 and a 200 day moving average of $191.43.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

