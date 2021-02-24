Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75-4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.65 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.01-1.06 EPS.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 312,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,245. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

