Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.01-1.06 EPS.

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

