Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,588,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $2,043,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,750 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $526,509.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 542,981 shares of company stock worth $73,279,877 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $126.89 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,812.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.81 and a 200-day moving average of $118.34.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

