Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH opened at $225.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

