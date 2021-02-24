Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,716,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 850,878 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of KBR by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,114,000 after purchasing an additional 821,575 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of KBR by 857.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 629,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of KBR by 32.8% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,270,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 313,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

