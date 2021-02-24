Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Saia by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Cowen raised their price target on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,587 shares of company stock worth $10,923,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $204.84 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $214.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.89.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.