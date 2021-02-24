Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 12,671.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MasTec news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,328 shares of company stock worth $2,959,873. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

MasTec stock opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $88.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

