Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 189 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,158,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $512,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $2,052,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 532.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 169,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $40,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $257.89 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $262.17. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

