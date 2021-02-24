Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 11th

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Viper Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 44.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. 10,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.61.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

